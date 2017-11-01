Drivers concerned over Weyerhaeuser Rd. construction in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Douglas and Nicole Dietrich live on Weyerhaeuser Road in Ayden.

They say it’s a hazard, and it putting driver safety at risk.

Ayden Towing Company has picked up numerous cars from the road this week.

Douglas Dietrich said even though he hasn’t gotten in an accident, his car has been damaged.

“I got a broken windshield yesterday over it,” said Douglas Dietrich. “A truck, I was behind a truck. Rocks got kicked up. It was a small chip yesterday, and today it’s completely broken.”

He and his wife Nicole said loose gravel and a lack of road markings are factors.

“The loose gravel has made people slide all over the place with no lines,” said Douglas Dietrich. “You’re taking your life into your own hands when you drive this road.”

They said it’s even worse at night.

“We have no lights on our road, Weyehauser Road,” Nicole Dietrich said. “So at night, it’s very hard to see.”

But they said the recent road work is part of a bigger, ongoing issue.

“This part of the road is 45 miles per hour, but the rest is 55,” said Douglas Dietrich. “That is way too fast for this road. We have complained since we have been here. I have been hit twice in my own driveway. We have seen numerous wrecks.”

The family said they hope the people working on this road will finish what they started before more incidents happen.

“I hope that they will come back and do more maintenance to the road, do the lines, maybe pave it, maybe make the shoulder wider,” Nicole Dietrich said.

“Nothing ever gets done out here,” said Douglas Dietrich. “It’s like they just forgot about this end of the county.”

The Dietrichs also said the road has potholes that have just been filled up with the gravel, so there are unexpected dips.

We reached out to NCDOT because it is a state road, but no one was available for immediate comment.