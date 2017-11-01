Deputies seek information in two drive-by shootings in Craven Co.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriffs’ Office is asking for the public’s help regarding two drive-by shootings in three days.

The first shooting occurred around 7p.m. on October 29th. Deputes responded to the 400 block of Campbell Road in Vanceboro in reference to a shooting. The sheriff’s office says 10 bullets hit the home during the incident.

Deputies say the second incident happened on October 31st just before 3a.m. on the 600 block of Spring Garden Road in New Bern. Investigators say a rifle fired rounds into a home hitting. Deputies say a man inside the home was hit in the wrist by one of the rounds. The victim was treated and released from CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking into whether these two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to (252) 636-6632 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.