Deer jumps through window, into Wake County kindergarten class

By Published:

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A deer burst into a Wake County kindergarten class Friday, officials confirmed.

The deer jumped through a window and into a classroom at Rolesville Elementary School, according to a recorded message from Principal Dana Dougherty-Primiano that was sent to parents.

Teachers managed to get the students out of the classroom, then closed the door, preventing the deer from entering the rest of the building, the principal said.

“Animal control and emergency officials tended to the deer while our staff calmed and reassured the kindergarten students that had been in that classroom,” Dougherty-Primiano said.

No people were injured in the incident. Rolesville police were able to get the deer out the school doors. It ran off.

