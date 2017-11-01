Conley visits South Central Friday night for Eastern Carolina Conference Title

GREENVILLE (WNCT) DH Conley and South Central will match 9-1 records this week in a game that will decide the regular season championship in the Eastern Carolina 4A/3A conference.

Both teams are ranked in the Touchdown Friday Top 9. Conley is 5th while South Central is 6th in the poll.

The game is very even on the stat sheet. Both teams are averaging 52 points per game. South Central gives up 21 points per contest while Conley allows 19 per game.

Both coaches agree that the game is a benefit for both communities.

 

“I think we’re going to have a lot of community support both for their school and for our school,” said South Central Coach Andy Tew. “It’ll be a good time just for us to get together and have two good football teams play a football game and let the community come out and cheer and support either one of their teams.”

Conley’s Nate Connor agrees.

“I think it’s tremendous for the community.” Connor stated. “I think it speaks wonders for what Coach Tew and his staff has done over there at South Central and those kids, and Pitt County  football is a good thing, It’s a great thing and we’re very excited that we just get to go right down the road to play for a conference championship and keep it in Pitt County.”

Friday night’s game time is set for 7pm

