Affordable Care Act open enrollment begins Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Enrollment starts Wednesday for the 2018 Affordable Care Act.

There are some big changes from enrollment last year.

Some political leaders are calling this enrollment period the most confusing yet.

In fact, 76 percent of Americans don’t know when open enrollment starts.

That’s according to a survey done just a few days ago by PolicyGenius.com

Enrollment starts Wednesday and runs through December 15th.

That’s half the amount of time they had last year.

One local organization, Access east, tasks itself with breaking down the confusion and helping families in the area enroll.

One issue they’ll have is lack of advertising funds from the federal government.

There is also worry of poorly staffed call centers.

Cheryl Hallock, Access East Healthcare coordinator, believes this year is going to the worst yet.

“It is more difficult a lot of people are saying it’s going to be like the first enrollment there’s going to be new challenges, but we are doing our best to anticipate those challenges and compensate for those challenges and have consumers not be affected by those challenges”

Despite the challenges, the center’s goal is to make sure when December 15th rolls around – everyone who needs to be, will be enrolled.

Access east encourages anyone who needs help enrolling to visit their office.

It’s located on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville or you can stop by one of its many open enrollment events from now until December 9th.