WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three churches in Winterville will hold Trunk-or-treat on Tuesday night.

The events will last from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Winterville Christian Church 257 Cooper St Winterville, North Carolina 28590

Winterville Baptist Church 2593 Church street Winterville 6pm -8pm

Winterville Free Will Baptist Church 429 Cooper St Winterville

The events are FREE and open to the community. ** Contact one of the churches involved if you are interested in handing out candy!! **