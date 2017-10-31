Water back on at Kinston mobile home park; still not usable

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston mobile home park has gone seven days without safe water.

The water finally came back on for Jackson Heights Mobile Home Park Monday afternoon, but they can’t drink or use it yet.

When Julius Koonce and his family got their water back that afternoon, they didn’t like what they saw.

“It was yellowish like it had been sitting,” Koonce said. “Like little specs of bacteria, something, and it smelled.

Since then, they received a notice not to use the water for a few days, which is an inconvenience for them.

“Transporting water back and forth, I have to go to my in laws or mother and father’s house to get the water,” Koonce said.

It’s a challenge for Keera Holmes to do something as simple as give her son a bath.

“(My son) has a schedule so trying to get him a bath and stuff, so having to go somewhere else to get a bath, we had to kick out some money,” said Holmes.

The park’s owner, Charles Garrish, blames old wells for the outage.

That pump has been down there since 1978,” said Garrish. “So it’s been there from then until now.”

Crews worked on the issue Thursday, but Koonce and Holmes said they don’t plan to stay there much longer.

“We are going to look at getting out of here and getting to a better place,” said Koonce.