Vidant brings Halloween to the patients of children’s hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Medical Center set out to help their patients in a different way today in light of Halloween.

They held a trick or treat event in the children’s hospital, so no child misses out on the fun of the day.

It’s Halloween; the hallways of Vidant’s Children’s Hospital looked a little different, the nurses acted unlike themselves and the patients were in for treat.

“Every holiday is really exciting and important,” said registered nurse, Erin Whitehurst. “If they’re in the hospital we want to make it as fun and exciting as it can be to distract them from whatever they’re going through.”

Trick or treat that is, as the children made their way from their rooms to the Halloween celebration in the lobby.

“To share that fun with the little ones,” said registered nurse, Haley Merritt. “I know it’s going to be a great day.”

“Everybody comes out as a unit and sponsors a booth and makes a theme,” said Whitehurst. “And ours is trolls.”

One of the best part of this event is the nurses came and volunteered to wear their favorite costumes, bringing huge smiles to the children’s faces.

“What’s your favorite part about Halloween?”

“Trick or treating,” said patient, Aariyana McNair. “The candy,” said patient, Aaron McNair.

No tricks or ghouls or goblins here, only treats, as the nurses seemed to have just as much fun as the kids.

“We’re here for patient care,” said chief admissions security officer, Bob Pappagianoulos. “This is the best patient care you can get to put a smile on people’s faces, so I think it’s great.”