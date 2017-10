GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We continue to follow the journey of Tanzie the pitbull.

We first told you about her after she was found malnourished and tied to tree in Pitt County earlier this year.

Now, she is ready to find her forever home.

Since the summer, a foster family has been helping Tanzie recover.

However a city ordinance is making her adoption more immediate.

if you would like to help contact Friends of the Pitt County animal shelter here.