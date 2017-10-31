Third suspect arrested in Goldsboro deadly armed robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Goldsboro Police arrested another suspect in connection to an armed robbery, which ended with a man dead.

Dearron Strickland is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder.

Strickland was already at the Wayne Country Detention Center on unrelated probation violations.

He is one of three men accused of forcing their way into Robert Baymon’s Eason St. home on October 11th. Baymon was shot twice during a struggle with the suspects. He was taken to a local hospital, then transported to Vidant Medical in Greenville where he died days later from his injuries.

Kendal Price and Anthony Barnes were arrested in this case last week and face charges.

The investigation into Robert Baymon’s death is ongoing.