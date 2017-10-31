Teal pumpkins help children with food allergies enjoy Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nationwide initiative and dozens of families in the east are participating on Tuesday.

Families who are offering food safe alternatives like toys and games on Halloween night place a teal pumpkin on their porch.

One in thirteen kids have food allergies and for families who are part of that statistic, they’re grateful there is a safe way for their kids to take part in the fun of Halloween.

To participate, sign up on http://www.foodallergy.org.

One of the neighborhoods participating is Sutton Farms located on Pintail Court in Pitt County.

Families will hand out gift bags including bouncy balls, glow sticks, stickers, fake tattoos, vampire teeth, erasers, and some small puzzles.

Below is a map of eastern North Carolina teal pumpkins: