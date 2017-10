GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Uplift Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program” is holding a silent vigil and balloon release on Tuesday night in Goldsboro.

The event is held to remember the sixty-two victims who died this year due to domestic violence.

Anyone who’d like to attend is asked to wear purple or black and meet at the fountain in “Herman Park” in Goldsboro at 4 p.m.