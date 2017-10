NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Publix recently held their Tools for Back to School program benefiting Craven County Schools through Partners in Education.

Over $7,000 was collected from generous Publix shoppers to purchase school supplies.

A presentation was made to Ashley Faulkenberry, principal at Trent Park Elementary as a representation of the school supplies that were collected and disbursed to all Craven County Schools through PIE’s Stuff the Bus.