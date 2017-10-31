Preemie babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

CHICAGO, ILL. (CNN) — More than thirty preemie babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at an Illinois hospital are fighting for the top spot.

It’s all part of the hospital’s annual costume contest for the baby’s first Halloween.

Some of the contestant’s costumes went the classic route with skeletons, pumpkins, and cute little animals.

A pair of twins even went as thing one and thing two.

Some dressed as super-heroes to show that spending the holiday in the hospital won’t get them down.

The contest is running through Tuesday and the baby with the most “likes” will receive a $150 gift card to Babies R Us.

To vote head over to “Advocate Children’s Hospital’s” Facebook page and like as many pictures as you want to vote.