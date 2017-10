JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is domestic violence awareness month, but just because the month is ending it doesn’t mean the conversation is.

In Onslow County, Sheriff Hans Miller has joined the North Carolina Domestic Violence Commission.

“Violence is not necessarily always hands-on,” Miller said. “A lot of times violence could be psychological violence, and unfortunately, one victim is too many.”

During the last 12 months, 77 people died due to domestic violence in North Carolina.