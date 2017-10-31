One-stop early voting sites in Pitt County open today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Additional one-stop early voting sites in Pitt County opened on Tuesday.

The one-stop voting sites are open through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Early voting locations include:

Pitt County Agricultural Center

County Office Building

ECU Willis Building

Winterville Fire Station

One-stop voting allows registered voters to vote at any one-stop absentee voting site in the county.

On Election Day, voters will have to go to their designated precinct.