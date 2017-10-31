No tricks: Here’s a list of FREE & discounted treats to help you celebrate Halloween

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WFLA) – There are no tricks here, only treats! Halloween specials are piling up in the central Ohio area, and you won’t want to miss these spooktacular deals on October 31.

You can get a $1.50 ice cream scoop at Baskin Robbins on Halloween.

There are $3 “boo-ritos” at Chipotle when you show up in costume after 3 p.m.

IHOP will have free scary face pancakes for kids 12 and under.

Bob Evans will give you $5 off your $20 purchase if you bring in this coupon.

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free slice of candy corn pizza (cheddar and mozzarella cheese in the shape of candy corn and served with a side of candy corn) and 50 free tickets for kids in costumes.

Get 50-cent corn dogs all day at Sonic Drive-In.

Pizza Hut wants you to order online and get 25% off menu-priced pizzas when you use the coupon code SCARYGOOD25.

7-Eleven released their new Ghost White Gummi Slurpee and Airheads Mango Chili Slurpee Life for Halloween treats.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut if you show up in costume at participating locations.

Do you know of a deal that isn’t on this list? Please let us know so we can keep all our spooky friends in the loop.