No tricks: Here’s a list of FREE & discounted treats to help you celebrate Halloween

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WFLA) – There are no tricks here, only treats! Halloween specials are piling up in the central Ohio area, and you won’t want to miss these spooktacular deals on October 31.

  • You can get a $1.50 ice cream scoop at Baskin Robbins on Halloween.
  • There are $3 “boo-ritos” at Chipotle when you show up in costume after 3 p.m.
  • IHOP will have free scary face pancakes for kids 12 and under.
  • Bob Evans will give you $5 off your $20 purchase if you bring in this coupon.
  • Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free slice of candy corn pizza (cheddar and mozzarella cheese in the shape of candy corn and served with a side of candy corn) and 50 free tickets for kids in costumes.
  • Get 50-cent corn dogs all day at Sonic Drive-In.
  • Pizza Hut wants you to order online and get 25% off menu-priced pizzas when you use the coupon code SCARYGOOD25.
  • 7-Eleven released their new Ghost White Gummi Slurpee and Airheads Mango Chili Slurpee Life for Halloween treats.
  • Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut if you show up in costume at participating locations.

Do you know of a deal that isn’t on this list? Please let us know so we can keep all our spooky friends in the loop.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s