No trick here: NC governor mansion has 2 Halloween events

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No one is tricking you — there will be two opportunities for treats at North Carolina’s Executive Mansion this Halloween.

First lady Kristin Cooper plans to lead a Halloween Parade on Tuesday afternoon from Bicentennial Plaza in downtown Raleigh to the mansion, where costumed children, their parents, and other parade participants will receive a special treat. The parade caps off a midday Halloween event for kids outside the North Carolina Museum of History.

And in keeping with tradition, Gov. Roy Cooper and the first lady will open the gubernatorial home and mansion property — adorned with decorations — to trick-or-treaters in the early evening.