Matthew damaged elementary school to be rebuilt in Edcombe Co.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – An elementary school in Edgecombe County damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 is expected to be rebuilt in 2018.

Edgecombe County Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously to rebuild Princeville Elementary School.

According to Mayor Pro-Tem Linda Joyner, school officials hope to have the new school open to students in August 2018.

If not by then, officials are hoping to reopen the school the following December.

Princeville Elementary will serve grades K through 5.