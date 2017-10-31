Hot Halloween Cheese Ball Recipe

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WNCT) — Courtesy of CBS show Rachel Ray, here is a recipe sure to spice up your Halloween.

Hot Halloween Cheese Ball: Serves 1 cheeseball

Ingredients

4 jalapeños, stems removed and reserved

1 8-ounce brick cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese (such as Cotswald), grated

2 tablespoons grainy Dijon mustard

A few dashes Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

1 cup spicy cheddar crackers

1/4 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Preheat broiler.

Toss jalapeños with some olive oil and place onto a sheet tray. Place under the broiler until charred. Removed from broiler, scrape off charred skin and chop.

In a stand mixer, mix together cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar cheese, Dijon, Worcestershire and chopped jalapeños. Season with salt and pepper.

Form the cheese mixture into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap to chill.

In a food processor, crush the cheddar crackers with the pepitas.

Once cheeseball is firm, remove from plastic wrap and roll in the spicy cracker mixture. Place one of the jalapeño stems on top so it looks like a pumpkin stem.

Serve with blue corn tortilla chips, crackers and a variety of veggies for dipping.