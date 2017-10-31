Heritage Day takes place this morning at Morehead City Elementary School

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Morehead City Elementary School will host its annual “Heritage Day” Tuesday.

The event aims to bring North Carolina and American history to life for the school’s 4th and 5th graders.

Community members volunteer to come share their experiences about a part of history.

Students then visit stations that interest them and learn more about the topics.

Some stations featured this year include farm animals, boat building, local government and more.

It all begins at 9:30 a.m. at the school.

