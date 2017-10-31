Halloween checkpoints to be administrated by Greenville police tonight

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Halloween is a big event in Greenville and especially for the students at East Carolina University.

Previous Halloween incidents in Greenville lead police to step it up when it comes to safety on Halloween night.

The Greenville Police Department took precautions from some of the festivities over the weekend.

They said that they’re going to continue the same system into Halloween night on Tuesday.

The department said they’re not expecting a big crowd because Halloween is falling in the earlier portion of the week, but safety will still be their top priority throughout Tuesday night.

Police fear that alcohol will be the biggest concern when it comes to safety.

“Don’t go out in such a celebratory mood where you’ve consumed too much alcohol that you can’t really control your actions or your outcome that you may face towards the end of the evening,” said Lt. Chris Sutton, ECU Police.

There will be check stations all around the uptown area on Tuesday. The checkpoints will be stationed at 5th and Reade, 5th and Evans, Cotanche near the Chicos restaurant, and the ECU parking deck.

The police department added that they don’t want to shut down any of the fun they just want to make sure that you do it in a safe manner.

A number of food trucks will also be lined up along the 200 block of 5th street starting at 9 p.m.

“Truck or Treat” is hosted by Uptown Greenville and the Greenville police department.