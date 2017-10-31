Halloween celebrations underway in Greenville, eastern N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of people are expected to hit the streets of Uptown Greenville for Halloween.

Safety is often at the top of people’s minds when it comes to Halloween in Greenville, especially after crowds got out of hand at Riverwalk apartments a few years ago.

A number of steps are in place to keep the

Both Greenville and ECU police will be gating some of the streets off, particularly around 5th Street and its intersections.

Uptown also has a new food truck event happening this year.

“So the Truck or Treat is new this year,” said Meredith Hawke with Uptown Greenville. “It’s an effort to attract students to the center city to really show off our restaurants that are open, and we’ve also introduced some food trucks onto Fifth Street.”

Those food trucks will be open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will serve as a way to incorporate new business into the festivities.

Greenville is not the only place in the East celebrating.

In New Bern, there’s been trick-or-treating, and the New Bern essay contest winner received her award.

In Kinston, pumpkin carving got underway at the Woodmen Community Center.

Organizers said it’s a good alternative for people who don’t want to go out on the streets.

“Our community center is family friendly,” said Earl Keith, assistant director. “We have got something for everybody; 2-year-olds to 92-year-olds. So if you want to come out to the Woodmen Community Center, we try to have something for everybody.”

 

 

