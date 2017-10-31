Greenville police respond to robbery at Corbitt Apartments

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police responded to Corbitt Apartments on the 1800 block of 6th Street after 6 p.m. Tuesday. for the report of an armed robbery.

The victims told police two men knocked on the door to their apartment just after 6 p.m.

When the victims opened the door, the suspects forced their way inside and stole electronics.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as two black males in their late teens or early 20s, police said.

One of the males had dreadlocks, black pants and a black jacket with a green, yellow and red Jamaican design on it.

The other male had short hair and was wearing all black.

Both men were described as being approximately 6 feet tall and traveling west on Fifth Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315.

