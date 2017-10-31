Governor Cooper releases statement on another Pasquotank death

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper released the following statement Tuesday on the passing of Pasquotank Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon.

“I’m deeply saddened that this brutal attack has taken the life of Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon who was doing her job protecting the public. Our hearts go out to the victim, her family, friends, and coworkers. Prisons and their employees help keep our communities safe, and I’ve directed state prison officials to take the necessary steps to improve prison safety,” said Governor Cooper.