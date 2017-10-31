Former NCSU football player, Nash County teacher charged with child sex crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former North Carolina State University football player and ex-Nash County High School teacher is facing multiple child sex charges, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Joshua Thomas Sessoms, 24, of Raleigh, played safety for N.C. State’s football team from 2013-16, taught science at Southern Nash High School in 2017 and most recently was employed at the Launching Pad, a trampoline park in Raleigh, according to records.

Sessoms is charged with one felony count of statutory rape of a child, one felony count of statutory sex offense with a child, one felony count of indecent liberties with a student, and one felony count of sex act with a student, according to the warrant.

The warrant shows that Sessoms’ victim was 15 or younger and was a student of his at Southern Nash High School at the time the crimes occurred. The warrant shows that the incidents occurred on Oct. 6.

According to a Nash-Rocky Mount Schools official, Sessoms was hired as a science teacher on Jan. 11 at Southern Nash and was “non-renewed” effective June 20 due to a “license issue.” Sessoms was then “hired through a partnership in August 2017 and placed at Southern Nash High School.”

The official said that the 24-year-old was a volunteer coach at the school working as an assistant coach for football, basketball and tennis.

Sessoms tendered his resignation on Oct. 23.

Records show that he was arrested Oct. 30 and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.