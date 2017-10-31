Five teens charged with string of armed robberies in Greenville

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department have charged five people in connection with a rash of armed robberies throughout the city.

Sixteen-year-old Zakee Hines, 16-year-old Irashurmir Perkins, 17-year-old Maurice Whichard, 18-year-old Raekwon Stancil, and 18-year-old Hasani McPherson, all of Greenville, have each been charged with eight counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Greenville Armed Robbery Arrests

They are currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday, Greenville police responded to the Speedway located at 3000 Stantonsburg Road for the report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told police a black male wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About an hour later, Greenville police received another report of an armed robbery at the Speedway located at 1601 Greenville Boulevard. The suspect description was the same. No one was injured in either incident.

A short time after the second robbery, officers with the Greenville Police Department noticed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description near the county line. Greenville officers, with the assistance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, stopped the vehicle on Gardenia Street.  Officers recovered money stolen from the robberies inside the car and all five occupants were detained for questioning.

Based on the evidence found in the car, and additional information obtained through interviews, detectives said they have able to link Hines, Perkins, Whichard, Stancil and McPherson to the following robberies within city limits:

 

  • Speedway, 715 S. Memorial Drive (9/4/17)
  • Speedway, 3505 US Highway 264 (9/6/17)
  • Sheetz, 2521 N. Memorial Drive (9/6/17)
  • NC Motor City, 890 SW Greenville Boulevard (10/11/17)
  • Wings Over Greenville, 1400 Charles Boulevard (10/15/17)
  • Speedway, 3000 S. Memorial Drive (10/15/17)
  • Speedway, 3000 Stantonsburg Road (10/30/17)
  • Speedway, 1601 SE Greenville Boulevard (10/31/2017)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s