Five teens charged with string of armed robberies in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department have charged five people in connection with a rash of armed robberies throughout the city.

Sixteen-year-old Zakee Hines, 16-year-old Irashurmir Perkins, 17-year-old Maurice Whichard, 18-year-old Raekwon Stancil, and 18-year-old Hasani McPherson, all of Greenville, have each been charged with eight counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Greenville Armed Robbery Arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hasani McPherson Irashurmir Perkins Raekwon Stancil Maurice Whichard Zakee Hines

They are currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday, Greenville police responded to the Speedway located at 3000 Stantonsburg Road for the report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told police a black male wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About an hour later, Greenville police received another report of an armed robbery at the Speedway located at 1601 Greenville Boulevard. The suspect description was the same. No one was injured in either incident.

A short time after the second robbery, officers with the Greenville Police Department noticed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description near the county line. Greenville officers, with the assistance of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, stopped the vehicle on Gardenia Street. Officers recovered money stolen from the robberies inside the car and all five occupants were detained for questioning.

Based on the evidence found in the car, and additional information obtained through interviews, detectives said they have able to link Hines, Perkins, Whichard, Stancil and McPherson to the following robberies within city limits:

Speedway, 715 S. Memorial Drive (9/4/17)

Speedway, 3505 US Highway 264 (9/6/17)

Sheetz, 2521 N. Memorial Drive (9/6/17)

NC Motor City, 890 SW Greenville Boulevard (10/11/17)

Wings Over Greenville, 1400 Charles Boulevard (10/15/17)

Speedway, 3000 S. Memorial Drive (10/15/17)

Speedway, 3000 Stantonsburg Road (10/30/17)

Speedway, 1601 SE Greenville Boulevard (10/31/2017)