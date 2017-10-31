First Alert Tropical Update: Watching a few thunderstorms in the open Atlantic

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Tropics are fairly quiet for now, but we continue to monitor a few thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
48° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
58° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
