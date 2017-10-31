First Alert Forecast: Warming trend for mid-week

SUMMARY: Dry, cool weather continues. A warming trend is expected for mid-week, but the overall weather pattern remains quiet in eastern North Carolina. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s inland and lower to mid 50s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny this afternoon with light winds and highs are about ten degrees warmer than yesterday, in the upper 60s to around 70.

TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST: Skies will be mostly clear with temps in the lower 60s by early evening and lower 50s by late evening. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Not as chilly tonight but still staying cool, in the mid to upper 40s inland and lower to mid 50s coastal. Skies are clear and winds are light.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet for now. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast