KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Family Fall Festival will take place Tuesday in Kinston.

The event will run from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at “Jackson Heights Original Free Will Baptist Church.”

The goal of the event is to provide a safe place for all families in the community to bring their children.

There will be food, games, a costume contest, a bounce house, a cake walk, face painting, and more at the festival.