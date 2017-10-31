Deputies: Woman faces charges after wrecking car trying to flee authorities

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who wrecked a car trying to avoid deputies.

It happened on October 30th when deputies attempted to stop Kimberly Petteway on U.S. 70 near Tuscaroa Rhems Road in Cove City. Deputies say the car was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office says when deputies tried to stop the 27-year-old she kept driving. Deputies say during the chase Petteway loss control of the car and crashed.

Investigators say Petteway was not injured; but the car, stop sign, and a deputy car were damaged.

Petteway faces multiple charges including Fleeing to Elude Arrest.

She was taken to the Craven County Jail and given a $100,000 bond.