Climate change is effecting beer production in America

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — Trouble is brewing for beer makers across America due to climate change and intense droughts are making it difficult for breweries to get crucial ingredients.

Most of the country’s hops are grown in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

The states suffered increasingly severe droughts in recent years that has crippled crops and lead to shortages.

Producers are now trying to grow hops in other states, but it’s a slow process.

“We are reaching this kind of tipping point where what we’ve been used to in terms of how much rain we’re going to get and how plants grow is no longer the norm,” said Dr. Joshua Fisher, NASA JPL Climate Scientist.

Due of shortages, some breweries say they may ultimately have to pass on the cost to consumers.