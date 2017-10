AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Police Department will host the “Safe Night Out Halloween Carnival” on Tuesday night.

The event is happening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. behind the police department.

Free hotdogs, chips, and drinks will be served.

The first hundred kids will be able to decorate candy apples.

Participates will also partake in coloring and costume contests, bouncy houses, games, hay-rides, and trunk or treat with police cars.