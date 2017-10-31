Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Harnett County girl

Lillington, N.C. (WNCT) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl.

Deputies say the child is Zy’Rah Holliday.

The sheriff’s office says the toddler is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, with flowers and the word “Love,” and black jogging pants.

Investigators believe the person who took Holliday is 20-year-old Daquan Thomas.

The two were last seen in the Spring Lake area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111 or call 911.