Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Harnett County girl

By Published:
Lillington, N.C. (WNCT) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl.
Deputies say the child is Zy’Rah Holliday.
The sheriff’s office says the toddler  is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, with flowers and the  word “Love,” and black jogging pants.
Investigators believe the person who took Holliday is 20-year-old Daquan Thomas.
The two were last seen in the Spring Lake area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111 or call 911.

