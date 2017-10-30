Woman charged in deadly Duplin Co. accident, 2 others seriously injured

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Duplin County woman faces charges after a Friday accident kills one and seriously injured two others.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on October 27th around 2:40p.m.

Troopers say Rose Surcey was driving west on N.C 24 when she tried to make a left-hand turn onto Fountaintown Road and collided with oncoming car.

Highway Patrol say the oncoming car, carrying 93-year-old Eula Kennedy and 88-year-old John Orfield, ended up on upside down. Troopers say Kennedy died from her injuries. NCHP says Orfield suffered serious injuries.

Highway Patrol says three kids, ranging in age from 4 – 13 year olds , were in the car driven by Surcey. All four people in car were taken to the hospital Troopers say the 13 year-old was serious hurt.

Surcey is charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield to Oncoming Traffic.