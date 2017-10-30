Update: Intersection reopens after three-car accident in Greenville

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An afternoon accident caused traffic delays in Greenville Monday morning.

The Greenville Police Department says an accident involving three cars caused delays near the intersection of Arlington and Bethesda. Police say several people were hurt and taken to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Police say traffic was blocked in several directions for about an hour.

Greenville Police say Stantonsburg Road between Allen Road and Arlington Boulevard is back open.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

 

