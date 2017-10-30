Third employee dies following Pasquotank prison inmate attack

Wendy Shannon (Courtesy: North Carolina Department of Public Safety

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon passed away Monday evening at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital from injuries suffered during an inmate escape attempt Oct. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

“Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.”

Shannon, 49, began her Department of Public Safety career at Pasquotank CI on Oct. 21, 2013, as a correctional officer.

Shannon is the third person to pass away from injuries suffered on Oct. 12. Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden died from injuries from the incident. Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

The prison continues to be on lockdown. Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team from other state prison facilities continue to assist the local prison staff.

