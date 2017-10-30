Six arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspects on drug charges as part of an ongoing operation.
The Sheriff’s Office said the arrests come after months of operations and investigation, and they expect to make more arrests.
The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:
Martin County drug arrests
Derrick Juarez Goss, Sr., 41, of Williamston.
Bond: $150,000 secured
Charges:
-Trafficking in Opiates (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule II Controlled Substances (oxycodone and
cocaine)(3 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Park (3 counts)
Jessica Lynn Hoggard, 30, of Williamston.
Bond: $100,000.00 secured
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)
-Conspire to Sale Heroin
-Conspire to Deliver Heroin
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Daycare
Justin Kyle Price, 30, of Jamesville.
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Park
Edward Earl Roberson, 58, of Williamston
Bond: $5,000.00 secured
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule II Controlled Substances (cocaine)
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances
Megan Elizabeth Hurdle, 21, of Williamston
Bond: $100,000.00 secured
Charges:
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)(2 counts)
-Conspire to Sale Heroin
-Conspire to Deliver Heroin
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Daycare (2 counts)
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances (2 counts)
Elton Eugene Hardison, 57, of Williamston
Bond: $100,000.00 secured
Charges:
-Trafficking in Opiates (2 counts)
-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver
Schedule II Controlled Substances (oxycodone)(3 counts)
-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled
Substances (2 counts)