Six arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested suspects on drug charges as part of an ongoing operation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrests come after months of operations and investigation, and they expect to make more arrests.

The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Martin County drug arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Megan Hurdle Kyle Price Jessica Lynn Goddard Elton Eugene Hardison Edward Roberson Derrick Juarez Goss

Derrick Juarez Goss, Sr., 41, of Williamston.

Bond: $150,000 secured

Charges:

-Trafficking in Opiates (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule II Controlled Substances (oxycodone and

cocaine)(3 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Park (3 counts)

Jessica Lynn Hoggard, 30, of Williamston.

Bond: $100,000.00 secured

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)

-Conspire to Sale Heroin

-Conspire to Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Daycare

Justin Kyle Price, 30, of Jamesville.

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Park

Edward Earl Roberson, 58, of Williamston

Bond: $5,000.00 secured

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule II Controlled Substances (cocaine)

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances

Megan Elizabeth Hurdle, 21, of Williamston

Bond: $100,000.00 secured

Charges:

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule I Controlled Substances (heroin)(2 counts)

-Conspire to Sale Heroin

-Conspire to Deliver Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Controlled Substances within 1000 of a Daycare (2 counts)

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances (2 counts)

Elton Eugene Hardison, 57, of Williamston

Bond: $100,000.00 secured

Charges:

-Trafficking in Opiates (2 counts)

-Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver

Schedule II Controlled Substances (oxycodone)(3 counts)

-Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep or Store Controlled

Substances (2 counts)