Pitt Co. Sheriff warns of knowing where sex offenders live this Halloween

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Before you know it, your kids will be going door-to-door trick-or-treating.

One thing to keep in mind this Halloween season is be aware of where sex offenders live in your area

It may come as an afterthought to people to look this up, but the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it’s better to know before you go.

In Pitt County alone there are over 4-hundred people on the sex registry list all living in different neighborhoods.

There are some myths the sheriff’s office wants to clear up.

Sex offenders are not required to keep their porch lights off unless instructed specifically by a probation officer.

Another myth is they are not allowed to participate in Halloween, but they are allowed because you are going on their property.

“We live in a day and age where you don’t really know who people are you hear all the time of people who you don’t think would do things are doing them and you want to be cautious of where your kids are going,” said Detective Jeremy Monette of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

There is a simple way to look around your area.

You can go to NCDOJ.GOV.

Find the protect yourself tab and click find sex offenders.

There, you are directed to a link where you can download a mobile app or you can do a quick search.

Pitt County Sheriff Officials will be checking on the listed houses throughout the night.

They add if you see anything out of the ordinary to contact the police.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s