Onslow Co. community unites for overdose and suicide vigil

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Onslow Community Collaborative held the community’s first memorial vigil to end Red Ribbon Week on Monday evening.

Advocate Dan Whitten said the vigil serves as a reminder to those lost to overdose or suicide in both the military and civilian communities. It also offers support to those still battling these crises today.

“It’s important to tell youth, adults, veterans, and our military members that it is okay to be depressed or to be bipolar or to have a problem,” Whitten said. “Because it is then also okay to get help with that.”

Advocate Jasmine Ambrose lost a loved one to suicide. She’s encouraging those who need help to reach out.

“I’m hoping people take from this that they’re enough,” she said. “They are good enough, and they’re not alone in their struggles. We all struggle with the same things that they’re struggling with.”

Both agree that an open conversation is what is most needed most in the community.

“We see you, we hear you and we are here to help however we can,” Whitten said.

The Mobile Crisis Team through RHA attended the event to answer questions and offer support. If you need help, you can call them 1-844-709-4097.

Those who attended wore red in honor of the end of Red Ribbon Week. There was a memorial board for anyone to put photos of their loved ones and an opportunity to sign their name, as a “Pledge to Remember”.

OCC says this is only the first step and it will continue the dialogue surrounding these issues with several town halls in the future.

Community partners for the event included the City of Jacksonville, Onslow County Schools, Onslow Women’s Center, UnitedWay of Onslow, Sneads Ferry’s HOPE, MCCS LeJeune & New River, and the Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention (CCSAP).