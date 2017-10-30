Man wins $4 million with lottery ticket bought in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Snow Hill man won the top prize of $4 million in the $4,000,000 Platinum Payout scratch-off game with a ticket he purchased in Greenville.

Edward Shingleton bought the $20 ticket at the Red Oak Grill and Grocery on Greenville Boulevard.

He claimed the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday.

Shingleton had the choice of taking a $4 million annuity that has 20 payments of $200,000 a year or a lump sum of $2.4 million.

He chose the lump sum, which, after required state and federal tax withholdings, equals $1.67 million.

The $4,000,000 Platinum Payout game began in September 2016 with three prizes of $4 million and five $1 million prizes.

One $4 million prize and two $1 million prizes remain.