Man found shot to death outside Goldsboro home

Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the front yard of a home late on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Dupont Circle in reference to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found Terrell James lying in the front yard of a home. He was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

EMS arrived on scene and declared James dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police did not release the victim’s age or provide any information on potential suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

