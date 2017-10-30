Make it Monday: DIY last minute costume idea

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the week of Halloween and as most families know, the holiday extends to several days before and after.

If you or your kids are in need of a last minute costume idea for a party or organization function this week, 9 On Your Side has you covered.

In this week’s Make it Monday, Maria Satira went to Halloween Express in Greenville for a tutorial on turning into a bat. You’ll need face paint in black, white, and red, a few paint brushes, and an all black outfit.

Watch the above video for a step-by-step tutorial from Halloween Express’s Lisa Cartwright.

