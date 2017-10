GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, in Pitt County, 3rd Street Academy School will host a program called “Buckle Up for Life.”

The event will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the school.

Participants will learn why it’s important to wear a seat belt every time they ride in a car.

They’ll also learn the importance of properly installing car seats for children.

At the end of the program, families that participated are eligible to receive free car seats.