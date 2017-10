KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Schools are holding free community screenings Monday for parents of children ages three to five who feel their child may have pre-academic, speech or fine and gross motor delays.

The event is held at Southeast Elementary School on McDaniels Street from 11 this a.m. until 2 p.m.

Free lunch will be provided.

Community agencies will be on hand to discuss services available for your child.