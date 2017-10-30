Lawmakers fight for rural hospitals to stay open

By Published:
Pungo Hospital in Belhaven.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eighty-two rural hospitals have shut down since 2010, including four in North Carolina.

According to the National Rural Health Association, a third of remaining rural hospitals are in danger of shutting down over the next ten years.

To help the rural areas, a bipartisan group of lawmakers from rural states aims to reverse the trend.

The new legislation creates a floor, guaranteeing reimbursement rates don’t go below it.

If hospitals continue to shut down, advocates say health disparities will grow.

“Since 1990 life expectancy across the United States has increased, but in rural areas, life expectancy has actually decreased,” said Alan Morgan, National Rural Health Association.

In December, “Pungo Hospital” in Belhaven was among those forced to shut down.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s