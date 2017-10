WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of I-40 near US-117 in Duplin County.

The section of the highway near mile marker 369 has been closed since around 8:30 a.m., and is expected to reopen to traffic around 1 p.m., NCDOT officials said

Drivers can detour around the closure using U.S. 117 South and N.C. 903 East.