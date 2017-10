GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday is National Candy Corn Day.

Candy corn is primarily made up of corn syrup, honey, and sugar, and is fat-free.

It was invented in the 1800s and was originally called “chicken feed.”

It is estimated that 35-million-pounds of candy corn are sold annually.

Many people even believe there’s a proper way to eat it, starting from the narrow white end.