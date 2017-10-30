Five robbery suspects arrested after car chase in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Five men are facing charges after an armed robbery and car chase in Greenville this weekend.

Greenville police officers were approached by a man near the 100 block of 1st Street just after midnight Sunday. He told officers he’d been robbed at gunpoint.

While talking to the man, officers noticed several people running to a waiting vehicle.

A description of the vehicle was given out over the radio and officers found the car in the 2200 block of E. Fifth Street, where they tried to stop the car.

Officers chased the car until it ran off the road and crashed through a fence near 14th Street and Brownlea Drive.

All five passengers exited the vehicle without injuries.

They were positively identified as the suspects involved in the robbery and taken into custody, police said.

Money reported stolen by the victim was also recovered, police said.

The following individuals were charged in connection to the case:

Greenville car chase arrests View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Thomas Smith Nasym Harris Tzyire Cantey Gerardo Andrades Alexander Harris

• Thomas Smith, 18, of Kinston: Robbery with a dangerous weapon, Conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and Possession of firearm by felon ($300,000 secured bond)

• Gerardo Andrades, 16, of Greenville: Aid and Abet armed robbery, Conspiracy to commit armed robbery ($200,000 secured bond)

• Alexander Harris, 22, of Winterville: Felony flee to elude, Conspiracy to commit armed robbery ($60,000 secured bond)

• Tzyire Canty, 17, of Greenville: Conspiracy to commit armed robbery ($100,000 secured bond)

• Naysem Harris, 18, of Greenville: Conspiracy to commit armed robbery and 2 outstanding orders for arrest ($103,000 secured bond)