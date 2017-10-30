First Alert Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on a cluster of storms in the Atlantic

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cluster of storms has a 40% chance of developing out in the open Atlantic. This system should stay out in the Atlantic with no threat to the United States. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
48° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

3 thoughts on "First Alert Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on a cluster of storms in the Atlantic

